Morning Joe 03/17/17

Wiretapping and those pesky air quotes

In a little Friday mashup, Morning Joe considers Donald Trump's claims of wiretapping and the White House's defense of the claims, which has been dismissed by both Dems and Republicans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
14 hours 58 min ago
Lawrence: Trump 'most deviant man ever to live in WH'
13 hours 55 min ago
When it comes to budget, is Bannon pulling the strings?
5 hours 47 min ago
Critics: Trump budget cuts could hurt terrorism fight
12 hours 39 min ago
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
14 hours 26 min ago
'He not only lies, he maliciously lies': Trump and the truth
Trump's 'vindictive' budget proposal
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Spicer again defends Trump wiretap claim
Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL