Winter storm takes hold in parts of the US

NBC News' Bill Karins details the powerful snow storm dumping several inches on parts of the U.S. on Thursday morning.

Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
11 hours 15 min ago
Tim Kaine: I wake up thinking I'm in an alternate reality
12 hours 17 sec ago
Chris: Just another day in politics for Trump
12 hours 13 min ago
Sherrod Brown: 'Republicans are scared of Trump'
11 hours 15 min ago
SCOTUS pick calls Trump attacks on judges 'demoralizing'
14 hours 13 min ago
Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
Fmr. CIA head: ‘Start over’ on counterterror strategy
Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
Palmieri: Protesters aren't angry, 'they're scared'
MaddowBlog: Trump takes on Nordstroms over Ivanka’s deal

