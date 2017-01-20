Morning Joe 01/20/17

Will Trump seek to heal nation in speech?

Going into office with historically low approval numbers, Donald Trump is set to give his Inauguration address on Friday. But will he discuss healing the divided nation? The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Live inauguration coverage
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
2 hours 7 min ago
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia investigation
11 hours 57 min ago
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
11 hours 35 min ago
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH accountable
3 hours 44 min ago
Cory Booker on Senate confirmations, Trump
Joe: This was forgotten America rising up
Cher on the resistance to 'narcissist' Trump
At last minute, Trump asks Obama appointees to stay
Obama leaves legacy of extraordinary accomplishments

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL