Morning Joe 02/22/17

Will Trump face legal hurdles on immigration?

Ari Melber, Brian Sullivan and Kasie Hunt discuss Donald Trump's new actions on immigration and construction sites for the border wall. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Here are the great lies about immigration
3 hours 7 min ago
Poll: Trump approval stands at 43 percent
3 hours 34 min ago
Howard Dean: Our leadership is old and creaky, including me
2 hours 44 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump advisors with Russia ties are 'scumbags'
13 hours 18 min ago
Divided America in the age of Trump
15 hours 27 min ago
Trump’s lawyer denies delivering Russia-Ukraine peace plan
16 hours 13 min ago
Chris: The danger of heading too far right
13 hours 36 min ago
Blumenthal: Trump’s response on anti-Semitism was weak
14 hours 27 min ago
Rep. Jeffries: CBC won't 'legitimize' Bannon with meeting
Trump: Anti-Semitism 'has to stop'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL