Morning Joe 06/13/17

Will the country be the same after Trump?

The Morning Joe panel discusses the impact of the Trump presidency on the country and what America may look like at the end of his time in office. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
9 hours 18 min ago
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
9 hours 39 min ago
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
11 hours 21 min ago
Trump biographer: I was threatened with made-up tapes too
8 hours 55 min ago
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
11 hours 38 min ago
Widespread protests against government corruption in Russia
Matthews: This country is in for some tough arguments
Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine
GOP drafting secret health care bill
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL