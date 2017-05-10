Morning Joe 05/10/17

Will Republicans stand up to the president with checks and...

Joe: You cannot overstate the seriousness of what the president has done and the challenge it poses to our constitutional system. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows there are consequences
11 hours 53 min ago
Brokaw: Take a deep breath, this isn't Watergate ... yet
11 hours 6 min ago
Fmr. DOJ Spokesman: WH trampling on FBI's independence
9 hours 26 min ago
After Comey fired, WH says 'It's time to move on' from Russia
10 hours 6 min ago
What's next for Russia investigations?
9 hours 33 min ago
Warren: Comey was fired because of the Russians
WH Historian: The president is obviously afraid of investigation
Rep. Speier: Comey firing is a constitutional crisis
Here's how firing Comey complicates Trump-Russia investigation
Sen. Whitehouse: 'The echo of Watergate is very strong here'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL