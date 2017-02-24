Morning Joe 02/24/17

Will going hard after Trump work for Democrats?

Democrats are regrouping following the 2016 election, choosing a new strategy and DNC chair, and according to a NYT story, the base is demanding 'total war' against Trump. Will this work? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Shouldn't be happening': WH, Russia, and the FBI
4 hours 58 min ago
Trump's mental health: 'The elephant in the room'
12 hours 17 min ago
Muslim adviser quits after 8 days of Trump admin.
14 hours 30 min ago
VP Pence: Town hall activists won't stop Obamacare repeal
11 hours 46 min ago
Maddow: Is the Trump administration stupid or nefarious?
14 hours 5 min ago
The most powerful person in Trump's White House
New EPA chief e-mails show lobbyists seeking puppet
13 hours 12 min ago
Laverne Cox: 'We are not safe in this country'
Whose Republican party is it?
Gavin Grimm: Govt. just said transgender students don't deserve protection

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL