Morning Joe 03/09/17

Why Trump is first 'start-up' candidate and POTUS

The New York Times' Charles Duhigg says that Donald Trump is the first "Silicon Valley start-up candidate and president". Duhigg joins Morning Joe to explain. His New York Times bestseller 'Smarter Faster Better: The Transformative Power of Real Productivity' is now out in paperback. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: New facts on Russia influence on GOP platform
13 hours 26 min ago
Lawrence: Trump staff worst in Washington history
12 hours 22 min ago
Senators ask DOJ for info after Trump's wiretap claim
11 hours 25 min ago
Chaffetz 'cell phone or health care' remark boosts opponent
12 hours 28 min ago
Trump, Tillerson weaken State Dept. as Putin would want
13 hours 6 min ago
Lawrence: George Will predicted GOP fight on Obamacare
Rep Swalwell wants independent Trump Russia inquiry
Cruz dines at White House after bitter 2016 race
Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL