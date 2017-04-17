Morning Joe 04/17/17

Why new WH log policy is 'ethically challenged' at the least

The Trump WH announced last week it will break practice with the Obama administration and no longer release logs of who is entering the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House
4 hours 11 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 59 min ago
MaddowBlog: Giving lobbyists expansive power, Turmp tries filling the swamp
2 hours 59 min ago
Over half of the key positions in State Dept are empty
17 hours 34 min ago
Arkansas execution spree is now on hold
17 hours 14 min ago
Why WH log policy is 'ethically challenged' at the least
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
Maddow: Spammer's arrest is eyed for Trump Russia ties

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL