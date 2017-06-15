Morning Joe 06/15/17

Why Mueller's latest move is 'not a turning point'

Special Counsel Mueller is interviewing intel officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according to reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
13 hours 59 min ago
Joe: Heated rhetoric in this country must calm down
4 hours 49 sec ago
Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice: WaPo
11 hours 58 min ago
Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
12 hours 37 min ago
Morning Joe: Mueller 'will get to the bottom' of obstruction allegations
Fmr. mayor reveals details of talks with suspected gunman
Lawrence: Not all mass shootings created equal
Fmr. Giffords intern: 'I refuse to be terrorized'
Rep. DeSantis recalls chilling interaction with gunman

