Morning Joe 08/18/17

Why 'low tech' attacks are hard to prevent

NBC News' Juan Zarate discusses the difficulty in preventing attacks like the one that happened Thursday in Barcelona's La Rambla tourist hot spot. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

