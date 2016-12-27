Morning Joe 12/27/16

Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump

Donald Trump is defending his charitable organization as it is set to close before he takes office. The Morning Joe panel discusses why conflicts will remain for Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
2 hours 52 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
2 hours 26 min ago
What will US-Israel relations be like with Trump?
2 hours 38 min ago
Joe: Trump needs to reach nervous Americans
1 day 1 hour ago
House GOP moves to punish video on the floor
Dem Rep: Israel using Obama to get to Trump
Israeli Amb.: Obama admin. behind UN vote
Watch POTUS reflect on his administration
Report: Future elections could be vulnerable
Why Democrats can't just 'get over it'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL