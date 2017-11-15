Morning Joe 11/15/17

Why a diverse pool matters in Washington

During his hearing Tuesday, AG Sessions was questioned about diversity at the State Department. And President Trump has nominated 480 people so far in his presidency and 80 percent are men, according to a Daily Beast report. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins the discussion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

