Morning Joe 03/31/17

Who can speak truth to power in Trump WH?

Axios' Mike Allen joins Morning Joe for a discussion on who, if anyone, can speak truth to power in the Trump White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: How do we regain our intolerance for corruption?
13 hours 19 min ago
'Like listening to the Watergate tapes live'
5 hours 8 min ago
Bombshell report: Michael Flynn will testify for immunity
13 hours 8 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent says Russia, Trump collusion worries him
4 hours 31 min ago
Trump takes on members of his own party
11 hours 34 min ago
History of immunity in presidential scandals
Jeremy Bash: If WH is a runaway train, the breaks are out
White House role in leaks is raising suspicion
Flynn's lawyer: 'General Flynn certainly has a story to tell'
Senate Intel Committee stands up to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL