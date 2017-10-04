Morning Joe 10/04/17

Who benefits when gun stock prices rise?

Figures show that gun stocks rise after mass shootings as the public considers tighter gun rules. But who benefits from the rising prices? Brian Sullivan explains.

Exclusive: Tillerson nearly quit, called Trump 'moron'
4 hours 30 min ago
Joe: Trump shows 'basic lack of humanity' in Puerto Rico
5 hours 1 min ago
Cole: No quick, easy solution to prevent massacres
3 hours 44 min ago
Russia-linked Facebook ads targeted multiple states
1 hour 1 min ago
San Jaun Mayor slams Trump's 'abominable' visit
13 hours 12 min ago
This Las Vegas surgeon treated 200 victims
Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter returns to the US
Officials: Vegas gunman carefully planned 'premeditated' massacre
Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to Trump: 'Enough is enough'
Hayes: Is gun violence just the 'cost of freedom' in America?

