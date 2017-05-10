Morning Joe 05/10/17

White House defends decision to fire James Comey

Joe asks Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders why the President fired the FBI Director in 2017 for the very things he praised in 2016. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

