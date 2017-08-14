Morning Joe 08/14/17

Where was General Kelly this weekend?

Vice President Mike Pence condemned white supremacists Sunday while criticizing the media and defending the president. The Morning Joe panel reacts to Pence and the weekend's violence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Pence blames media in defense of Trump's Charlottesville remarks
'I think this is life or death for the Republican Party'
Where was General Kelly this weekend?
Trump never takes responsibility for anything: Bruni
White Nationalist vs. White Supremacist: What's the difference?
McMaster on Charlottesville: ‘Of course it was terrorism’
DOJ's response to Charlottesville: Is it enough?
Has Trump's economic growth been 'unprecedented?'
Report: Mueller seeks interviews with West Wing
Former undercover Nazi: Police inaction encourages white nationalists

