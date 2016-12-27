Morning Joe 12/27/16

What will US-Israel relations be like with Trump?

Top Talkers: A vote at the UN to condemn Israeli settlements has brought heightened acrimony between President Obama and Israeli PM Netanyahu. What will U.S.-Israeli relations look like under Trump? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
2 hours 54 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
2 hours 28 min ago
What will US-Israel relations be like with Trump?
2 hours 41 min ago
Joe: Trump needs to reach nervous Americans
1 day 1 hour ago
House GOP moves to punish video on the floor
Dem Rep: Israel using Obama to get to Trump
Israeli Amb.: Obama admin. behind UN vote
Watch POTUS reflect on his administration
Report: Future elections could be vulnerable
Why Democrats can't just 'get over it'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL