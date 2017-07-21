Morning Joe 07/21/17

What Trump's ending of a CIA program means

Adm. James Stavridis and Richard Haass join Morning Joe to discuss U.S. policy on Syria and Russia, specifically a CIA program to fund anti-Assad rebels that Trump is ending. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump & Putin may have met more times, says Russia's Sergey Lavrov
3 hours 47 min ago
New shake-ups ahead for Trump outside legal team
5 hours 8 min ago
WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family
13 hours 49 min ago
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’
15 hours 1 min ago
'Follow the Money': George Will says Trump's warnings are a red flag
13 hours 9 min ago
To get to Mueller, Trump will have to fire Sessions first
Will GOP draw a red line on Trump powers?
Presidential Historian: Trump threatens to rewind FBI ethics
What happens if McCain leaves the Senate?
Mar-a-Lago hires foreign workers during 'Made in America' Week

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL