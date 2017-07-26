Morning Joe 07/26/17

What Trump risks if he fires Sessions

Jeff Sessions appears to be staying the course at least for now despite attack after attack from the president. The panel discusses Sessions as well as support for him from congressional Republicans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
4 hours 53 min ago
First openly trans soldier reacts to Trump's ban
3 hours 2 min ago
Trump goes after GOP Senators who voted against health bill
2 hours 8 min ago
McCain rips Trump for tweeting ban on trans people in the military
2 hours 7 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's thanks to McCain may be premature
16 hours 7 min ago
Rep. Scalise discharged from hospital to begin rehab
Here's what Trump risks if he fires Sessions
Schiff: It is Constitutional to indict a sitting president
Watergate prosecutor: Trump 'has no regard' for law
Durbin: Sessions stuck his neck out for Trump

