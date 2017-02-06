Morning Joe 02/06/17

What Trump needs to learn regarding Putin and Russia

Former Amb. Michael McFaul and Rep. Adam Schiff discuss Donald Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin as well as the controversial Muslim ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump must state he's against assassinating rivals
3 hours 34 min ago
Trump tweet: 'Any negative polls are fake news'
3 hours 6 min ago
Waters: He lied. Wall Street is now in the White House
2 hours 25 min ago
MA attorney general: Trump not above law
19 hours 2 min ago
Steve Bannon's influence on Trump
2 days 7 min ago
Trump on Putin: 'There are a lot of killers'
Court knocks back bid to swiftly restore Trump travel ban
How can Democrats oppose Trump's agenda?
Pence defends Trump's tweets attacking judge
Melissa McCarthy skewers Spicer on 'SNL'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL