Morning Joe 09/08/17

What to expect from Hurricane Irma

NBC News' Bill Karins has the latest details on the path of Hurricane Irma as it moves toward Florida, and what those in Irma's path can expect. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton casts Putin as a 'manspreader'
11 hours 19 min ago
Exodus of evacuees as Florida faces Irma
11 hours 30 min ago
Don Jr. to Senate: I did seek dirt on Clinton from Russians
14 hours 50 min ago
Sanders: Trump's decision on DACA 'unspeakable'
12 hours 15 min ago
Lawrence: Hurricanes show gov't is critical in times of crisis
10 hours 50 min ago
Nancy Pelosi dictates President Trump's tweet
Is the GOP plotting a leadership challenge to Ryan?
The time Mar-a-Lago got $17M for nonexistent hurricane damage
Harris: Trump testifying about Russia is on the table
Trump's relationship with Bannon isn't over

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL