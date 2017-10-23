Morning Joe 10/23/17

What the midterms may hold for Democrats

If House Republicans fail to pass a tax package then the midterms will be 'really bad,' according to Trump. The panel discusses the impact Trump has on GOP and Democrats in the midterms. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Bush & McCain are people to raise up; don't boo them
2 hours 13 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
1 hour 9 min ago
Why Manchin doesn't wan't Clinton campaigning in WV
13 hours 22 min ago
$32M O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows amid prior allegations
17 hours 5 min ago
Watch five former presidents together on hurricane aid
3 hours 50 min ago
Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Former presidents seem to critique Trump's rhetoric
What's the U.S.'s role in Niger?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL