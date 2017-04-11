Morning Joe 04/11/17

What the media gets wrong about Trump and his voters

Steve Kornacki joins Morning Joe to break down the special election in Kansas, how it's likely to break for Republicans, Saturday Night Live's depiction of Trump voters and how the media views Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why a Russian hacker's arrest in Spain could be a big deal
14 hours 47 min ago
The Trump admin's incoherent foreign policy
13 hours 49 min ago
Spicer downplays Bannon-Kushner rift
12 hours 35 min ago
Syria set to dominate Tillerson's Moscow visit
5 hours 44 min ago
Trump seals deal on new SCOTUS confirmation standard
14 hours 52 min ago
Trump officials deliver conflicting messages on Syria
Dems target red seats in special elections
Sex, ethics scandal forces AL Gov. Bentley to resign
'Old school' hack alarms Dallas emergency alert system
As advertisers flee, can Bill O'Reilly stay at Fox?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL