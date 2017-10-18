Morning Joe 10/18/17

What should Gen. Kelly do after Trump remarks?

By discussing the son of his Chief of Staff John Kelly, the president is dragging Gold Star families back into the political discussion. How, if at all, should Gen. Kelly respond? The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'He didn't even remember his name': Rep. Wilson slams Trump's call to gold star family
2 hours 28 min ago
Trump: Wilson 'totally fabricated' remarks & I have proof
1 hour 14 min ago
This Senator says Trump is neglecting the opioid crisis
13 hours 33 min ago
Sullivan: The danger of Trump's 'unhinged fantasies'
11 hours 5 min ago
Mueller interviewing former Trump staffers
12 hours 41 min ago
Mecham: Trump Gold Star Family remarks show 'an incapacity to empathize'
Oligarch: 9 of 10 chance Putin tried to collude with Trump campaign
Duckworth: Trump uses gold star families as political ploys
Trump confronted on his false claims about taxes
Wallace: Trump invokes Kelly's son, is anything sacred?

