Morning Joe 09/27/17

What House Intel Committee learned from Roger Stone

The IRS is now sharing information with special counsel Robert Mueller about key Trump campaign officials, according to CNN reports. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discusses the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
14 hours 56 min ago
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange in Alabama
11 hours 52 min ago
Swalwell: House committee may need to subpoena Stone
12 hours 52 min ago
Mueller will interview WH staffers as early as this week
16 hours 48 min ago
At least 6 White House advisors used private emails
12 hours 57 min ago
Matthews: Trump can’t silence freedom of speech
Lester Holt: Puerto Rico is the equivalent to a war zone
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL