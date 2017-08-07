Morning Joe 08/07/17

What are Trump's goals for his working vacation?

The Washington Post's Robert Costa breaks down the president's goals for his 17-day working vacation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
3 hours 12 min ago
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
2 hours 26 min ago
Spurred by Trump, states battle sanctuary cities
Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
Pence: Reports of 2020 presidential run prep are 'laughable'
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
Will UN sanctions on North Korea hold?
The significance of "Detroit"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL