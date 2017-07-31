Morning Joe 07/31/17

What a week: We look back while looking ahead

We know you haven't forgotten about all of last week's news, but we're going to recap the headlines as we move forward into Monday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: If one person gets around Chief of Staff, anyone can
5 hours 44 min ago
Michael Moore: Dems aren't running the right people
2 hours 58 min ago
Echoes of Nixon in Trump's hiring of Kelly
4 hours 42 min ago
Putin says '755' U.S. diplomats need to leave Russia
20 hours 42 min ago
MaddowBlog: Coming to terms with limits of Trump's loyalty
3 hours 47 min ago
Sec. Price on Obamacare: We'll continue to 'follow the law'
What to expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly
How will new sanctions affect U.S.-Russia relationship?
Fmr Rep.: "End of his presidency" if Trump ousts Mueller
Lewandowski: Failed health vote was last straw for Priebus

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL