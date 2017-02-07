Morning Joe 02/07/17

What 21st Century infrastructure should be

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs discusses his new book 'Building the New American Economy.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
14 hours 5 min ago
Obama enjoys post-presidency kiteboarding session
1 hour 32 min ago
Hillary Clinton: The ‘future is female’
President Trump equates USA to Putin's Russia
13 hours 25 min ago
Why 'Trump is in charge,' and not Bannon
5 hours 26 min ago
Russia propaganda turns up in US foreign policy query
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump's Putin comments are 'appalling'
Why Trump lost: Judge slams alternative facts
Trump FDA pick a 'seasteading' advocate
Joe: The press has to do a better job

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL