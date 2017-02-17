Morning Joe 02/17/17

WH selects communications director

Senior White House officials confirm to NBC News that Mike Dubke, founder of Crossroads Media, has been named communications director. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: 'I was just given the information' on false Electoral College margin claim
15 hours 22 min ago
Cummings on Trump claim he won't meet: Meeting was never scheduled
12 hours 27 min ago
Netanyahu on two-state solution: Labels are not important
13 hours 50 min ago
Rep. Seth Moulton: Trump is a ‘serial liar’
13 hours 58 min ago
Chuck: Trump's anti-media stance not playing well in D.C.
18 hours 15 min ago
GOP Sen.: Trump is right, he 'inherited a mess'
Congress strips Obama-era gun regulation
Resistance against Trump-ordered deportations begins
Does Sarandon still think Trump can bring the revolution?
GOP demand for probe into Trump-Russia ties grows

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL