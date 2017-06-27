Morning Joe 06/27/17

WH may be prepping an Assad strike, says senator

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., discusses a new White House warning against Syria, why he thinks the WH may be gearing up for an attack on Assad and his discomfort with 'foreign policy by tweet.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Rural health care would be 'savaged' by this bill
3 hours 30 min ago
Fmr. GOP Rep: Why I changed my mind on Obamacare
11 hours 39 min ago
Trump tweets new claims that Obama 'colluded or obstructed'
3 hours 37 min ago
Maddow: Kushner meeting with Russian bank just got weirder
12 hours 18 min ago
Rep. Himes: Obama 'didn't do enough' after Russia hacks
1 hour 52 min ago
CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
Here's how activism keeps pressure on GOP health bill
Trump threatens Assad, citing evidence of chemical weapons prep
Sen. Brown: Senate health care bill 'morally reprehensible'
FBI interviewed Carter Page at length

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL