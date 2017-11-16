Morning Joe 11/16/17

We think it's right for the US: Tom Cole on Republican tax plan

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., discusses the Republican tax bill, why he thinks the bill will move forward in both chambers and why he says it will ‘do good things for the American people.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump on a path of despotism?
9 hours 49 min ago
GOP follows string of failures with ill-conceived tax plan
11 hours 57 min ago
More women come forward to accuse Roy Moore
9 hours 54 min ago
Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump
12 hours 21 min ago
More women report Roy Moore for lurid behavior
12 hours 10 min ago
Schiff: If Sessions replaces Moore, Russia probe is in play
Watch Trump's 'Rubio moment'
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill still supporting Moore
Ifill: Trump’s judicial picks are 'unqualified'
MIke Pence's 3 Russia defenses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL