Morning Joe 08/01/17

We're 'confident in our reporting': WaPo on Trump piece

President Trump dictated his son's misleading statement on meeting with a Russian lawyer in 2016, according to new Washington Post reporting. Philip Rucker, one of the reporters, discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Graham: Trump says war with N. Korea is an option
Trump dictated son's false response to Russia mtng: WaPo
15 hours 45 min ago
The inside story behind Trump booting 'The Mooch'
15 hours 27 min ago
Sen. Flake: GOP party in 'denial' about Trump
5 hours 25 min ago
The next important test for new Chief of Staff
14 hours 42 min ago
Join MSNBC for Global Citizen Festival 2017 on Sept. 23
Trump silent as Putin expels U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia
With Mooch, Priebus and Spicer out: Who’s next?
Gen. Kelly gets clean slate on first day as Chief of Staff
Is Trump's agenda already dead?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL