Morning Joe 04/05/17

We cannot feel safe as long as Assad in power: Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says Syrian President Bashar al Assad must not remain in power following the latest chemical attack, which killed dozens of civilians, many of them children. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump condemns Syrian attack but shifts blame to Obama
5 hours 34 min ago
Trump hovers under 40% in latest approval polls
5 hours 55 min ago
Maddow: How Trump practices 'changing the narrative'
14 hours 15 min ago
Kaine: Prosecute Assad for war crimes
4 hours 46 min ago
Ivanka Trump: When I disagree with my father he knows it
12 hours 6 min ago
Trump hides signing of unpopular legislation
Maddow obtains apparent EPA regulation memos
Trump recalls election win... to group of Clinton supporters
Lawrence to Bill O'Reilly: Sue me too
Schiff: WH will continue to interfere with our investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL