Morning Joe 03/28/17

We are watching the cover-up to a crime, says congressman

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., discusses House Intel Committee Chair, Devin Nunes, and why he must recuse himself from the Russia probe. Swalwell also discusses the need for an independent commission. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump son-in-law sought for Russia questions
11 hours 41 min ago
Rep. Lieu explains why he called Trump an 'evil man'
10 hours 6 min ago
Just 67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval rating falls to 36%
9 hours 10 min ago
Embattled Nunes paralyzes House Intelligence Committee
11 hours 20 min ago
Dem Schiff tells Chairman Nunes to recuse himself
9 hours 41 min ago
Icahn, as Trump advisor, aims to help himself to millions
Trump scandals are 'attention-eating black hole'
New Trump tweet blames failure on GOP Freedom Caucus
Schiff calls for Nunes to step down from Russia probe
12 hours 19 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to question Jared Kushner
12 hours 7 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL