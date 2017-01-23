Morning Joe 01/23/17

Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit against Trump

MSNBC's Ari Melber breaks down the lawsuit which claims President Trump's business ties violate the Constitution. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'
3 hours 33 min ago
MaddowBlog: Why the crowd size for Trump's inaugural matters
1 hour 7 min ago
Sen. McCaskill: I will be voting against Betsy DeVos
2 hours 1 min ago
Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on inauguration crowd
Trump on Women's March: 'Why didn't these people vote?'
21 hours 23 min ago
Trump will not release tax returns, Conway says
Michael Moore: ‘We can stop’ education nominee DeVos
Fact checking Sean Spicer's inauguration numbers
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
Watch the Women's Marches across the nation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL