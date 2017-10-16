Morning Joe 10/16/17

Washington Post digs into the country's opioid crisis

The Washington Post's Scott Higham joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on how the drug industry and Congress derailed the DEA's war on opioids. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Iran, Tillerson and the future of the nuclear deal
22 hours 9 min ago
Haley: ‘You’re going to see us stay’ in Iran deal
Tillerson again refuses to say if he called Trump a 'moron'
Steve Bannon and the war on the GOP establishment
21 hours 36 min ago
Rep. Cohen: One Republican considering Trump impeachment
19 hours 43 min ago
Producer on Weinstein allegations: 'Complicity is on all of us'
Is President Trump taking U.S. to brink of war?
Fact check: Does immigration hurt U.S. workers?
Academy expels Weinstein amid sexual misconduct claims
Trump puts Obama's legacy on chopping block

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL