Morning Joe 06/06/17

VP Pence pays tribute to Dr. Brzezinski

At the Atlantic Council's 2017 Distinguished Leadership Awards, Vice President Pence paid tribute Monday night to Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is working against his own self-interest
2 hours 55 min ago
Lawrence: Trump has miscalculated with Comey
9 hours 57 min ago
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian election hacking
11 hours 42 min ago
Scott Pruitt: Paris put the US at an economic disadvantage
1 hour 37 min ago
Trump's tweets torpedo his admin's message
10 hours 4 sec ago
Maddow: WH staff fails to restrain the president
Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
Matthews: US foreign policy is now Trump's psyche
Josh Earnest: Trump is 'intentionally sowing fear and chaos'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL