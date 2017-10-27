Morning Joe 10/27/17

Virginia gubernatorial candidate defends his record

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is a nominee for governor in the state, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss Trump's tweeting about the race. Northam also discusses his track record in office. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Christie on opioid crisis: We have a 9/11 every 2.5 weeks
2 hours 50 min ago
Bannon 'going in for the kill' in GOP war
10 hours 48 min ago
Trump (finally) takes some action on Russia sanctions
10 hours 30 min ago
GOP senator's staffer ran private investigation into Clinton emails
8 hours 40 min ago
Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files
14 hours 27 min ago
Trump's voter fraud panel under investigation
What's changed in the GOP's war on drugs
10 hours 39 min ago
Maddow: Trump admin not turning words into deeds
12 hours 49 min ago
Matthews: Republican party now controlled by Trump
Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
17 hours 58 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL