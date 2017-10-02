Morning Joe 10/02/17

Vegas hotel remains under lockdown

NBC News' Joe Fryer has been staying in the Las Vegas hotel where the gunman opened fire on a music festival. Fryer shows the scene from a room 38 floors above the concert area. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

More than 50 people killed, 200 hurt in Las Vegas strip shooting
Las Vegas shooting becomes deadliest in modern U.S. history
2 hours 45 min ago
Popping of gunfire in Las Vegas Caught on camera
5 hours 1 min ago
Over 100 patients being treated at Las Vegas hospital
2 hours 9 min ago
Rep. to Trump: 'Roll up your sleeves' to help Puerto Rico
23 hours 5 min ago
How is Trump handling role as 'comforter-in-chief?'
Rep. Lieu: Kushner needs to lose security clearance
San Juan mayor responds to Trump
Fact Check: Who really benefits from Trump's tax plan?
'SNL' opens season by taking jab at Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL