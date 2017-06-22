Morning Joe 06/22/17

US more vulnerable to Russia now, says congressman

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., discusses former Jeh Johnson's testimony, Russian hacking, if Trump campaign wasn't colluding but staying out of Russia's way and why US is more vulnerable to Russia now. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

