US launches missiles at Syria; what are the challenges ahead?

Top Talkers: The United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria overnight in response to what it believes was a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 100 people. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
10 hours 10 min ago
Trump: Attack in 'vital national security interest' of U.S.
Marco Rubio: This was not a symbolic strike
9 hours 13 min ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
9 hours 46 min ago
Russia sees U.S. airstrikes as ‘Aggression’: Reports
HRC called for attack on airfield hours before strike
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon

