Morning Joe 12/29/16

US and Israel in the final days of Obama WH

NYT Jerusalem Bureau Chief Peter Baker joins Morning Joe to discuss John Kerry's Wednesday speech on Israel, US-Israel relations in the Trump era and the possible end of a two-state solution. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump contradicts himself on transition
14 hours 2 min ago
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
11 hours 14 min ago
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
12 hours 42 min ago
How fake news affects public opinion
12 hours 49 min ago
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech
3 hours 58 min ago
The Nixonian ways of Donald Trump
Trump does 180 on Obama after tweet slam
The “food stamp fraud” farce
Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher
Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL