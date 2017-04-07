Morning Joe 04/07/17

US adds 98,000 jobs in March, jobless rate at 4.5

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 98,000 in March and the unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sara Eisen reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
11 hours 40 min ago
Trump: Attack in 'vital national security interest' of U.S.
Marco Rubio: This was not a symbolic strike
10 hours 43 min ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
11 hours 16 min ago
Russia sees U.S. airstrikes as ‘aggression’: Reports
HRC called for attack on airfield hours before strike
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL