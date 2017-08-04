Morning Joe 08/04/17

US adds 209,000 jobs in July

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, according to a government report Friday. Sara Eisen reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: After this, firing Mueller is simply untenable
4 hours 16 min ago
Waters: Trump is the most deplorable person I have met
2 hours 29 min ago
Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
13 hours 19 min ago
Lawrence: If subpoenaed, will Trump take the 5th?
12 hours 18 min ago
Flynn discloses more income sources in amended filing
13 hours 1 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
Beschloss: Trump situation more Nixon than Nixon
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL