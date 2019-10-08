BREAKING: Trump administration bars ambassador from testifying about Trump-Ukraine pressure campaign

Morning Joe

U.S. abandoning Kurdish allies shows Trump admin. can't be relied on: Richard Haass

02:18

Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, says on Morning Joe that the Trump administration abandoning Kurdish allies in Northern Syria "sends the message worldwide ... that the United States is no longer reliable." He adds, "If you are an ally of the United States, this sends the message essentially: you are on your own."Oct. 8, 2019

