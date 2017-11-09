Morning Joe 11/09/17

Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin find common ground with No...

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., will serve as honorary co-chairs of bipartisan group No Labels, and they join Morning Joe to discuss searching for 'fanatical moderates'. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Art of the Deal' co-author: Mueller will end Trump
12 hours 54 min ago
NJ woman bests incumbent who mocked Women's March
9 hours 53 min ago
Lawrence: "Paul Ryan knows there's a wave out there"
9 hours 34 min ago
Could Democrats pull off a wave election in 2018?
11 hours 25 min ago
GOP vows renewed tax push after election losses
11 hours 27 min ago
Democratic wave boosted by Obamacare
Dems ruin Trump election anniversary with GOP throttling
Sen. Chris Murphy: Election night was a game changer
Why women sent the loudest message in the Virginia election
Virginia elects first openly transgender state legislator

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL