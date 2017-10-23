Morning Joe 10/23/17

Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet

In a new interview, Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, spoke about her phone call with the president. Minutes after her interview, the president tweeted about her remarks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Bush & McCain are people to raise up; don't boo them
2 hours 15 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
1 hour 11 min ago
Why Manchin doesn't wan't Clinton campaigning in WV
13 hours 24 min ago
$32M O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows amid prior allegations
17 hours 7 min ago
Watch five former presidents together on hurricane aid
3 hours 52 min ago
Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Former presidents seem to critique Trump's rhetoric
What's the U.S.'s role in Niger?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL