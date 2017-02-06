Morning Joe 02/06/17

Trump tweets that 'negative polls are fake news'

Mika Brzezinski reads from Donald Trump's Twitter feed on Monday morning. One of Trump's tweets says that any negative polls about him are 'fake news.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MA attorney general: Trump not above law
17 hours 34 min ago
Steve Bannon's influence on Trump
1 day 22 hours ago
Trump on Putin: 'There are a lot of killers'
22 hours 7 min ago
Court knocks back bid to swiftly restore Trump travel ban
How can Democrats oppose Trump's agenda?
1 day 29 min ago
Pence defends Trump's tweets attacking judge
Melissa McCarthy skewers Spicer on 'SNL'
Rev. Sharpton: Jesus was a refugee
Ryan: GOP committed to 'repeal and replace' Obamacare
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL