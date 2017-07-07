Morning Joe 07/07/17

Trump tweets 'everyone' at G20 talking about Podesta

President Trump stated in a Friday tweet that the G20 was abuzz with talk about why fmr. Clinton campaign chair, John Podesta, 'refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Donald Trump shares first handshake with Vladimir Putin
Tillerson will be Trump's only chaperone at Putin meeting
11 hours 1 min ago
Maddow to news outlets: Heads up for hoaxes
11 hours 25 min ago
Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump puts himself before the country
12 hours 17 min ago
McConnell admits GOP health bill might not get to 50 votes
9 hours 36 min ago
Rick Perry explains supply and demand, gets it wrong
How are there so many shootings in Chicago?
Will Trump press Putin on 2016 election interference?
Matthews: If Trump did anything wrong, Putin knows all of it
Protesters clash with police as Trump arrives for G-20

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL